WATCH: Kyle Hayes happy Kildimo-Pallaskenry 'got a reaction' for vital Limerick SHC victory

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY kick-started their Limerick senior club hurling championship aspirations with victory against South Liberties over the weekend.
Once again inter-county star Kyle Hayes led the way for the side in blue who are only in their second season in the senior ranks.
Ballybrown lead Group Two with four points, but they are followed by Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Mungret, Garryspillane and South Liberties with one win each.
"It's a very competitive group and it's the same in Senior A - actually this is more competitive really because everyone can beat everyone on any given day. It's impossible to say how it will fair out at this stage," said Hayes.
Hayes was speaking with David Byrne of the Limerick Leader following his club's 0-18 to 0-11 win in Clarina.
John Treacy, the vice-chair of Ribchester Rovers with club secretary and his partner Tracy Ormisher | Picture: Bridget Rabbitts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.