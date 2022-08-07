Search

WATCH: Diarmaid Byrnes content Patrickswell are 'back on the road' in the Limerick SHC

Jerome O'Connell

07 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

PATRICKSWELL hurling captain Diarmaid Byrnes is happy that his side are "back on the road" after their Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship win over Ahane on Saturday evening.

The Well lost by 14-points to Kilmallock in round one but bounced back with an impressive 2-19 to 0-20 win over Ahane.

"It was a poor performance by us (against Kilmallock) and we had no other choice but to get a win tonight - we are into a break now before three competitive matches so a win tonight was important for us to get back on the road," outlined the centre back who scored two points from play in the opening half.

The Limerick SHC tie in Caherconlish had a minutes silence in memory of Clonoulty-Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke, who sadly passed away after taking ill during a Tipperary SHC game on Friday evening.

"His club have lost a great player, Tipperary have lost a star for the future but in reality his family and closest friends are hurting most at the moment - my thoughts and prayers go out to them," said Byrnes.

The Limerick and Patrickswell defender was speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after the final whistle in Caherconlish.

