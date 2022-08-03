WATCH: Aidan O'Rahilly wants Adare among 'crème de la crème' of Limerick club hurling

ADARE manager Aidan O'Rahilly insists that his side are very keen to be among the "crème de la crème" of Limerick club hurling.
Adare beat South Liberties in a play-off last season to return to Group One in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC.
O'Rahilly's Adare drew with Ahane last weekend and now face into a round two tie with Doon this Friday (7pm) in Claughaun.
Doon lost to Na Piarsaigh last weekend, so both of Friday evening's teams are seeking a first win ahead of a three week break in the championship.
Adare last won the Daly Cup in 2009 and it's 2016 since Adare last contested a semi final in the Limerick SHC and that's where O'Rahilly wants his side.
After that 1-15 each drew with Ahane, Adare manager Aidan O'Rahilly spoke with media.
