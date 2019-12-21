WATCH: Carol singing school children entertain Limerick farmers at mart

THE new modern glass-fronted central area in Kilmallock, at a cost of €250,000, is the latest investment by GVM in its marts.

PJ Buckley, GVM CEO, said they have spent over €2m upgrading the facilities of its marts since 2010, including over €1m in Kilmallock alone.

“We could not continue without the support of the sellers, buyers, hauliers. This is your mart. We hope you are happy with the improvements. It is all designed with safety in mind,” said Mr Buckley.

The new extension was full to the brim at their last mart of 2019. Scoil Mocheallog pupils regaled the crowd with Christmas carols and their charity buckets were jangling with farmer’s generosity.

Read also: Festive fun when Santa Claus came to Christmas market in Limerick village

Monday’s mart was a chance to chat and reflect on the year gone bye over a glass of warming punch. Two great GVM stalwarts - Clement McAuliffe and Tom Nelligan, both Kilmallock men and both aged 85 - were two of many enjoying the festive morning.

Another great GVM man, Philip Purcell, was remembered by auctioneer, Richard Ryan. Phil, as he was affectionately known, passed away in May.

“He was always exceptionally well turned out and had a great aura about him. He was respected by buyers and sellers alike. He was always there to give advice and was a great influence on my career,” said Mr Ryan.

Mr Buckley, Mr Ryan, John O’Keeffe, board chairman, and Margaret Noonan, GVM, thanked the sellers, buyers, sponsors, hauliers, drovers and all their staff.

With that a bullock donated by GVM was sold for charity. This year’s beneficiary of the annual tradition is the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation. An Angus bullock was purchased by Sean O’Brien, Garryspillane, for €1,150. The price of the animal was generously matched by Margaret Noonan and her family the Morrisseys.

In total, there were 550 stock on offer. Again, this week demand was very strong. The mart trade looks very strong as we enter 2020.

Bullocks sold for up to €1390 each or €2.26 per kg. Dry cows (172 on offer) sold for up to €985 a head or €1.63 per kg. Weanling heifers sold for up to €650 each or €2.23 per kg. Heavier heifers made up to €920 each or €2.05 per kg. Weanling bulls sold for up to €780 each or €3.04 per kg. Up to €1280 was paid for dairy stock. Young calves sold for up to €345 each.

Kilmallock Mart will reopen on Monday, January 6 with 4 rings in operation. Sales will commence at 11am.

The management and staff of GVM wish all their customers a Happy Christmas and all the best for 2020.