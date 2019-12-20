Festive fun when Santa Claus came to Christmas market in Limerick village

SANTA and Mrs Claus are already talking about coming back to the 2020 Boher Christmas market after the welcome they received this year.

They arrived in a beautiful sleigh with the help of Tipperary Vintage Rally members Jack Leonard and Tom Barron.

Parents, Buddy Duff, Catriona O’Donnell, Dervila Murphy, Ciara Walsh, Niamh O’Neill, Leanne Leonard, Julianne Fitzgerald, with the assistance of Jimmy O’Donnell, Paudie Laffan, Pat O’Connell, put a plan in place to design Santa’s Grotto to the highest possible standards. Santa’s enormous chair arrived a day earlier and had to be air-lifted into position with the help of heavy machinery.

Lots of boys and girls got the opportunity to hear Mrs Claus read Christmas stories to them before they visited Santa to make a final request before Christmas Eve.

The extended community centre allowed all exhibitors display their items in comfort. Many visitors commented on the wonderful space the new extension gives.

From early afternoon, crowds arrived to savour the atmosphere and buy beautiful gifts for Christmas.

There was a huge selection of baking, needle craft, jewellery, jam and fruit, and a large number of chocolate displays from young entrepreneurs, floral displays, potted plants and much more. There was a wealth of local talent on display. This was a great occasion for those gifted people to show their talent.

Pat O’Connell, chairman of Boher Community Development Association, thanked everybody who helped to make it “a wonderful festive occasion”.