WATCH: 'The consequences will be fatal' - Over 100 protest against climate change in Limerick

MORE THAN 100 environmental activists took to the streets of Limerick to stage another major climate change protest, as part of the Fridays for Future movement.

The protest was attended by groups of secondary school students, University of Limerick students and staff, and people of all ages, hitting out at the Government's "greenwashing" and its "weak" response to tackling climate change.

Leading this Friday's protest was 17-year-old Crescent College Comprehensive pupil, Iona Logan who said the consequences of today's global response to climate change will be "fatal".

In particular, the Mungret student hit criticised the Government's decision to import fracked gas.

"Stop dodging your responsibilities. You will not be able to reverse any mistakes you make in relation to climate change. We will be living with the consequences, and the consequences are fatal," she said at City Hall, which was met with applause by those in attendance.

Prof Conleth Hussey, of @UL's School of Engineering, wearing his academic robes and supporting today's @Fridaysforfut18 protest in Limerick

In an interview with The Leader, she said "I don't want to find out what's going to occur" if temperatures rise by more than 1.5 degrees over pre-industrial levels in the near future.

"Because all I know is that it's going to be fatal, the rate that it's going at now."

"We, the young, will be left with picking up all the pieces because ye are taking a very long time to make your decisions. I know that the Government is trying to make changes, but it isn't radical enough."

"How many times do we have to repeat ourselves? We need radical action now. Not tomorrow. Four years have passed since the Paris Climate Agreement. The UN report, last Monday, said that our emissions have hit the highest. And Leo Varadkar said that they phasing out oil explorations. Phasing out for them is licensing it for the next 15 years. We will be locked into fossil fuels for the next 30 to 50 years, and we didn't get any say in this," she said.

Christopher Asmus, president of @ULEnviroSoc, who is calling for practical action from the Irish and Govt, ahead of today's @Fridaysforfut18 protest in Limerick city

She said that she has heard adults say: "Just go back to school, you're going to do nothing."

"Well, I am doing something right now. I am using my voice and we're getting our voices heard because it's an issue that we are going to have to deal with."

Picture of Sally and Agniszka Hourigan, Limerick East Educate Together National School (Adrian Butler)