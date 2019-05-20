WATCH: Tributes paid to Limerick councillors with 45 years of service

TRIBUTES have been paid to the three councillors in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District who will not be seeking re-election later week.

Between them Cllr Noel Gleeson, Cllr Bill O’Donnell and Cllr Lisa-Marie Sheehy, have given more than 40 years of service to the local authority.

Cllr Eddie Ryan, chairman of the Municipal District, said the contribution of Cllr Gleeson had been enormous over the past 29 years while Cllr Bridget Teefy said he has given a ‘massive service’ to the people who he has represented during his time on the council.

Cllr Lisa Marie Sheehy, who was the youngest candidate to be elected to the local authority five years ago, joked she was not even born when Cllr Gleeson was first elected.

“I have learned so much off all the different members. You are a true community man and you are an absolute gentleman,” said Cllr Sheehy who will take up a new job with the local authority in the coming weeks.

Cllr Bill O’Donnell, who was first elected to Limerick County Council ten years ago said Cllr Gleeson has been a “very practical politician” who came up with practical solutions when issue arose.

Cllr Gleeson said he worked with several managers and saw two recessions during his time as a councillor but is looking forward to retirement.

Wishing Cllr Sheehy the best in her new career, Cllr Ryan said she had run a “massive campaign” in 2014 and was a “breath of fresh air” to work with.

“To exceed the quota was a massive achievement for you at the mere age of 20. What you are bringing with you (to your new job) is a massive experience of life, of work and the procedures of how this system works here,” he said.

Thanking her colleagues, Cllr Sheehy said she enjoyed “every minute” of the past five years even when she was approached about potholes while socialising with friends. “As a girl in her 20s it changed the dynamics a bit,” she said.

Cllr Bill O’Donnell, who works a solicitor in the city, said he will miss being involved in politics.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my ten years in the council and, indeed I’m, sad to be leaving it. It’s a bit like going to school – you are looking forward to finishing up and suddenly you are missing all your friends and what was you life is no longer you life,” he said.