WATCH: MEP candidate Billy Kelleher says Limerick is a 'key city' for development in Ireland

EUROPEAN election candidate Billy Kelleher TD has said that he believes he can be a strong voice for the South of Ireland and Limerick if elected to the European Parliament on May 24.

In an interview with the Limerick Leader this Thursday, Deputy Kelleher said some of his key focuses will be Brexit, climate change, agriculture, fisheries, and the rejuvenation of Limerick as a university city.

"You need to ensure that research, innovation, technology, tourism, infrastructure, all these key areas are addressed to enhance the quality of life and opportunities in places like Limerick."

"Limerick is a key city. I always believe Limerick, Cork, Galway should be the Western Corridor and should be the counter balance to Dublin and Belfast," adding that Limerick is a "key component" in the development of regional balance in Ireland.

Deputy Kelleher is a long-serving Fianna Fail TD for Cork North Central and has served in the Dail for 22 years.

Deputy Kelleher said Brexit will have an impact on the region.

"I think it's important that, whatever Brexit happens, we must maintain a strong trade link with the United Kingdom itself," adding that there must be no hard border and to ensure there is free movement of goods and people.

Watch the video for the full interview