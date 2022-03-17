WATCH: Leprechauns among the huge crowds for St Patrick's Day parade in Kilmallock

FRESH from her Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham, Rachael Blackmore got a rapturous applause in Kilmallock this St Patrick’s Day.

OK, it may not have been the real Rachael Blackmore but local girl Zara Goodchild provided one of the highlights of this year’s parade, decked out as the famous female jockey on board her very laid back four legged friend.

Zara - or Rachael - formed part of Kilmallock Camogie Club’s entry into the pageant which, thanks to its inventive float featuring high-profile national female sports stars, followed by scores of young local camogie stars, won the Best Overall Entry at the parade.

Thankfully, the rain stayed away and the sun shone splendidly upon a dazzling display of floats including an array of motorcycles which took home the prize for Best Group on the day.

And it wouldn’t be St Patrick’s Day without a leprechaun, and in Kilmallock there were not one but three!

However, instead of being tiny - they were huge! For their efforts The Leprechauns - Shane Dowling, Conor Dwyer and Sean Dwyer - won the prize for Most Patriotic Float on the day.

Huge crowds lined the town’s main street for the parade which departed from Ss Peter and Paul’s Church shortly after 1pm.

Paddy Noonan from Ballyorgan won the prize for Best Small Float for his eye-catching Japanese rickshaw which transported his brother Francis who played his guitar for the delighted crowds!