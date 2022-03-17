Search

17 Mar 2022

WATCH: Bumper crowds take to the streets of Castleconnell for St Patrick's Day parade

Donn O'Sullivan

17 Mar 2022 3:20 PM

THERE wasn't room to move in Castleconnell today, as a bumper crowd attended the 2022 St Patrick's Day parade. MC'd as always by Dave O'Hora, the parade kicked off at 12noon from Scanlon Park, led by the beautiful tones of the bagpipes. 

Local sporting groups, including Lisnagry FC, Ahane GAA and Castleconnell Boat Club were to the fore again this year as the parade made a welcome return following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Once again the most colourful and 'loud' section of the parade were the dancers from Nicole Sweeney's Dance studio, who were a see of blue and black, with some gravity defying moves on display. 

There was singing from the Rolling Tones, dancing from the kids on the street and even some dogs dressed in GAA jerseys.

The village had its best foot forward once again this year. With the streets around the church looking spotless thanks to Castleconnell Tidy Towns, who themselves entered a float. With teas, coffees, drinks and face painting also on offer from Protea, the ACM and Nicole Sweeney's studio, there much more to the day than just the magnificent parade. 

