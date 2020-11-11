WATCH: Limerick's UL-Bohs announce details of Jigsaw Partnership

LIMERICK rugby club UL-Bohemian have announced details of a new innovative partnership and U18 jersey sponsorship deal with mental health support service, Jigsaw Limerick

UL-Bohemian believe that by maintaining their under-age rugby training in a safe environment during current Level 5 restrictions, the club is supporting players and their parents by enhancing their well-being and responding to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with this, UL-Bohemian have launched their partnership with Jigsaw Limerick, who provide expert advice and support to young people aged 12 to 25 years of age.

The Jigsaw Limerick service engages with families, teachers, and those who support young people’s mental health ways to cope and skills to be there for young people. Part of their objectives is to strengthening communities.

The Jigsaw Limerick website includes the view that it takes a village to build a young person.

This is never more true than when it comes to a young person’s mental health and well-being. UL Bohs is part of this building process for this age group at a time when stress levels increase in terms of exams and teenager related pressures are more prevalent.

Cian Aherne, who is Clinical Manager at Jigsaw Limerick, is a former UL-Bohemian underage and senior player.

The connection between UL-Bohs and Jigsaw Limerick is set to grow in the coming year as Cathal Sherdian, the former Munster scrum-half and current Director of Rugby at UL-Bohs is a strong advocate for this area of mental health and wellbeing.

The club is looking to expand their #beagoodteammate campaign to link in with a club wellness week.