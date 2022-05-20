WATCH: Limerick's newest co-working space opens at former Krups factory

LIMERICK'S Newest, co-working space has been officially opened by the Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research & Innovation.

Spark Hub, which is located at the Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership campus at Roxboro welcomed its first customer this Friday morning.

The hub, which includes 24 hot desks, meeting rooms and free parking is available 24 hours a day with daily, weekly or monthly options available for customers.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister Simon Harris said Spark Hub has great potential and that the opportunities at LEDP are endless.

He said the concept of working from home can be "a bit of a romantic notion" and that facilities such as Spark Hub could be a solution for many people who are seeking a better work/life balance.

"This idea that many people's home can be immediately turned into a workplace doesn't tally with reality for many many people and, also, people maybe like to leave the house - to actually get up in the morning, close the hall door behind them and go to work and keep keep their work and their home somewhat separate and they want to try and do that in their community," he said.

Niall O’Callaghan, CEO of LEDP, said he's delighted that the new facility, which is located in what was the management suite of the former Krups factory is finally open for business.

“We’re extremely proud of this modern, purpose built co-working space. We see Spark Hub as a catalyst to help people to help themselves. We worked very closely with Engine Hubs and Innovate Limerick and the Department of Rural and Community Development to create this platform that will foster collaboration and enable the growth of enterprise and jobs in our community," he said.

Mike Cantwell of Innovate Limerick has also welcomed the opening of the Spark Hub, which is the first co-working hub to open in a Regeneration area.

“We are delighted to welcome Spark Hub to the growing Engine Hubs network. Innovate Limerick has forged a strong partnership with LEDP, and we are committed to supporting one another in our goals to generate enterprise and employment across Limerick and in the case of LEDP, in a hugely important regeneration area,” he said.

For more detail or to book click here.