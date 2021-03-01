WATCH: Software integration firm to create new roles in Limerick

LIMERICK has received a boost after SL Controls, the specialist software integration firm, announced it is to create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months.

The highly-skilled positions, which will be created across the country, are in the engineering field and will bring the company's total workforce to 140.

Around half of the new jobs will be located in Limerick, Cork and Dublin with the remainder located elsewhere in Ireland.

A percentage of the new hires will be 'location independent' remote roles and others will be offered the option of hybrid working where they can combine working from home with working from an office.

The company says it intends offering all staff – both existing and new – the opportunity, when restrictions allow, to work remotely or in the office - or a hybrid of both.

The new roles announced today will be in Ireland, but the company will also be hiring in the US where SL Controls continues to expand.

Some of the roles SL Controls will be looking to fill include: Systems Engineers; Validation Engineers, Project Managers and Software System Designers.

Established in 2002, SL Controls is an international provider of equipment system integrated solutions to a range of world-leading brands across a number of industries including Medtech, Pharma, Healthcare and Technology.

An Enterprise Ireland client, it has offices in Limerick, Sligo, Galway and Florida and has customers – mainly multinationals – in Ireland, across mainland Europe and the US.

SL Controls exceeded its growth predictions last year achieving a 33% increase in turnover in 2020 to €8.8m. The company is forecasting double digit turnover increases over the coming years.

A number of factors are driving growth including the company’s expansion into the US market and growth in key market sectors, in particular in the Lifesciences and Technology sectors.

Commenting on this morning's jobs announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said:

“This is a fantastic example of an Irish owned and based company competing and winning business internationally in a very competitive market. Over the next 18 months SL Controls will hire 50 highly qualified staff at locations throughout Ireland. I’m particularly impressed by the company’s commitment to flexible working arrangements, which reflects the ambition contained in the Government’s recent Remote Working Strategy. Congratulations to the team involved and the very best of luck with this new ambitious phase of growth.”

Keith Moran, CEO and co-founder of SL Controls said: "The business has had an exceptional few years and continues to experience strong growth as a result of an increase in demand for our services and solutions with key partners both nationally and internationally. Clients are seeking our input on their systems design requirements; software integration and validation needs as well as general consultancy services and ongoing systems support. There is a particular focus on assisting them in developing and later implementing their Industry 4.0 strategies.”

Darragh McMorrow, Commercial Director of SL Controls added: "Over the last year, we have found there is an appetite among our staff for remote working or a hybrid of working from home and being in the office or on a client site. We feel very strongly that we should be offering this option to our employees – both existing and new – and allow them more flexibility in their roles, as the work allows. It might suit some people to return to the office full-time while others might find one day a week in the office is perfect for them. We are going to work with our team over the coming months to offer them this flexibility.”

Carol Gibbons, of Enterprise Ireland, has also welcomed this morning's announcement.

"This is very positive news for SL Controls. Enterprise Ireland has been proud to support the company on its rapid growth path and this is another significant milestone for this ambitious and dynamic company. SL Controls has a strong customer base in Ireland and is expanding its international footprint in Europe and the US and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the company during this phase of growth.”