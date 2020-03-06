WATCH: Transformation of building in Limerick's Georgian core proves rewarding journey

FOUR storeys of a complex at the heart of Limerick’s Georgian quarter have been restored, and have become commercial offices.

Management, training and consultancy firm Ingenium has just unveiled the 68 Project, which has seen the revamp of the four storeys and basement at 68 O’Connell Street.​

This development included the creation of a new contemporary extension to the rear of the building, with a generous -ized apartment on the top floor and a Mews music recording studio.

Ingenium chairperson Finola O’Donnell has described the project as “the opportunity to create something unique where we can celebrate Georgian living today as part of the Limerick’s inner-city rejuvenation.”

“When we acquired the 68 O’Connell Street site in 2017 we had no idea of its true potential. Our minds were opened when we explored the opportunities for connecting old and new, bringing the past into the modern era and blending contemporary business living with over 200 years of history,” she said.

The ribbon was cut at a special opening event last week.

As part of the development, Ingenium partnered with the Limerick School of Art and Design and commissioned a number of students and graduates to create a selection of art that celebrates the intertwining values of the company with the historic building.

Ingenium chief executive Dr James Ring explained how this link-up proved to be a “stunning statement that showcases beautifully the foundation of who we are as a company and what we represent.”

The building is part of Limerick’s primary Georgian district, known as Newtown Pery, largely built between 1770 and 1840. Limerick hosts the largest Georgian streetscape in Ireland outside of Dublin, and one of the most extensive in Europe.

Dr Ring added: “For us, this project is about turning a vision into reality. We hope that this development serves as an indicator for potential clients who want are looking for support to propel their organisations and their talent forward in a focused way and that we are committed to positioning your company for success.”

The wealth of over 200 years of history in number 68 hasn’t daunted chairperson Ms O’Donnell, who believes that, like this significant building, Ingenium is on a “development journey - one where we work with clients, address their challenges and focus on tailoring a solutions-orientated plan so that everyone all stakeholders in change can see the rewards beyond the initial first hurdle”.

At home within 68 O’Connell Street is the new inner-city music recording studio at the mews - already a future home for young up-and-coming music artists to house their creativity and innovation.

This lively addition won’t be giving neighbours any late nights thanks to a number of inventive design features to prevent sound from leaving the studio, she told the Limerick Leader in a statement this week.