BREAKING: Gardai break up street party in Limerick as fireworks launched

Warning: video contains strong language, viewer discretion advised

GARDAI have broken up a significant public order incident in Limerick.

Officers attended the scene in the Castletroy area this evening to disperse the crowds.

A number of videos have been widely shared on social media, especially Snapchat, revealing a gathering of dozens of students in breach of Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

The incident is believed to have taken place at College Court in Castletroy.

One video shows outdoor drinking taking place, alongside loud music, and a lack of social distancing.

In this piece, the students fall silent as the pyrotechnic explodes near a vehicle.

In a second video, glasses are broken on the roadway, with a firework subsequently spinning out of control in the night sky.

This is just by my home in Casteltroy, Limerick! pic.twitter.com/ftqQEEMzph — Mostafa Darwish (@eldarwish90) March 2, 2021

A further video seen by the Limerick Leader shows a large number of people fleeing the scene as a garda car – sirens blaring – arrives, as chaos reigned supreme.

The Limerick Leader has contacted the gardai for comment.