BREAKING/WATCH: 'Transformational' €400m housing and medical scheme planned for Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has today announced a major transformational development plan across three key sites in the urban area.

Up to 200 new construction jobs will be created as part of the €400m plans, which were confirmed this Thursday morning.

The three key sites are in Thomondgate, Hyde Road Park (site behind Bourke Avenue) and at Coonagh.

Following an Expressions of Interest (EoI) on e-tenders and an assessment of applications received in January 2021, a joint venture has emerged as the successful bidder based on the ambition, viability and both economic and social dividend to the areas for the plans submitted for the three-site project.

The Whitebox and Clúid proposal will not only deliver much needed housing in Limerick but one of the proposals, relating to the Coonagh site, will deliver a variety of housing options to the area and investment on a transformational scale for the immediate area and Limerick generally.

The Coonagh site proposal, which sits on 14 hectares to the western edge of Moyross, envisions the inclusion of a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) facility comprising a 150-Bed and 40 day bed hospital, a medical training and research centre, an eco-park, playground, crèche and coffee shop. From a housing perspective 108 new 1-4 bed affordable and social housing units are included. This development, still in preliminary discussion with UPMC, represents the Whitebox/Clúid ethos in delivering sustainable, inclusive communities for residents of all ages.

The Limerick headquartered company has significant experience in delivering housing, nursing homes and community support facilities throughout Ireland.

The proposal for the Thomondgate site comprises 63 new housing units, which will be a mix of affordable, social and private one, two and three bed homes.

The development at Speakers Corner on the Hyde Road Park site comprises 36 one and two bed units which will be a mix of affordable, social and private housing.

Mayor Michael Collins said the delivery of the site in Coonagh dovetails perfectly with the Regeneration plans, and comes just 24 hours after Transport Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed that the road between there and Knockalisheen will be built in full.

He said: "This is a truly remarkable development proposal for Limerick with three key sites for development to be delivered in parallel in the next three to five years. Once again as a local authority, we have demonstrated ambition and courage in taking on transformational projects that will improve the quality of life for all our citizens. I know officials have been working very hard in the background to take us to the point of this announcement today. This is a very proud day for Limerick and I look forward to seeing what further opportunities this announcement will bring.”

Dr Pat Daly, the chief executive of Limerick City and County Council, Dr. Pat Daly added: "I want to pay tribute to the efforts of the team in working with the Joint Venture parties to allow this announcement take place today. We are genuinely excited about all three sites but it is the Coonagh site, in particular, given the scale of ambition of the proposal, that delivers the most promise. Our Regeneration programme has been underway for seven years now and we have been looking for the game changer that will ignite the areas beyond our existing plan. This is the game changer for Moyross and its residents. We will continue to deliver on the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan, in partnership with our communities, but will continue to look for every opportunity to bring further transformational developments across all four Regeneration areas.”

Metropolitan district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely has particularly welcomed the development of one and two bed homes for Speakers Corner at the Hyde Road site.

She said: "There is huge demand nationally and locally for one and two bed homes, particularly in this part of the city. These new 36 units will be a mix of affordable, social and private housing and will help alleviate the pressure on the search for housing for single people and couples having a well-equipped home in a superb location with good transport links and a few minutes’ walk into the city."

It is anticipated that the sites will be developed over next three to five years with the planning process set to commence in quarter two of this year.