WATCH: Celebrations at Limerick pharmacy as staff win €65k Lotto prize

WORKERS at Lloyds Pharmacy, Castletroy are celebrating this Thursday after winning just over €65,000 in the Lotto.

Each member of the 20-strong syndicate will receive €3,254.95 after they matched five of the winning numbers in Wednesday night's draw along with the bonus ball.

The winning quickpick ticket was bought at Supervalu, Castletroy on Wednesday afternoon - hours before the midweek draw which had a €10m jackpot which was not won.

There was great excitement at Lloyds Pharmacy this Thursday morning when members of the syndicate realised their good fortune.

"We found out at about half nine when we went over (to Supervalu) and we had the Lotto ticket checked and it said to ring the National Lottery so I gave them a buzz, called out the million-digit serial number of the ticket and he was really surprised that we didn't know and he was like 'oh you have won €65,000' and we were all a bit gobsmacked," explained Rebecca Ryan, who has been working at Lloyds Pharmacy for just over year.

"No work is being dong today - we are all a bit giddy and excited but we are delighted and we are really happy. It's really exciting, it's not go crazy money but you can get rid of some things like house improvements and stuff that you need to get done so its fantastic," she told the Limerick Leader.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed a second player (or players) in Dublin won just over €65,000 when they too matched five numbers and the bonus in Wednesday's draw.

"Last night’s Lotto jackpot of €10 million was one of the biggest jackpots on offer this year and while there was no winner of the top prize, an incredible 108,000 players won prizes. Among those prize winners were two lucky players in Dublin and Limerick who each collect the Match 5 + Bonus prize of over €65,000 having narrowly missed out on the huge jackpot on offer,” he said.

For the record the winning numbers in Wednesday's Lotto draw were 15, 18, 25, 29, 39 and 40. The bonus number was 1.