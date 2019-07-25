WATCH: JP McManus on how he secured the Ryder Cup for Adare Manor

EVEN if Shane Lowry manages to sink the winning putt to win the Ryder Cup in Adare in 2026, nothing will compare to Limerick's win in the All-Ireland hurling final last year, JP McManus, said this Thursday afternoon in an exclusive interview with the Limerick Leader after it was confirmed that the Ryder Cup is to be staged there in seven years time.

Listing off the great sporting moments in his life from South Liberties winning the county title, to his first win in Cheltenham with Mr Donovan JP said his greatest sporting moment was last year at Croke Park.

"Maybe it was so long that we were waiting for it and it is so difficult to win, I must say it was the best sporting day of my life. Nothing will every compare to it," he said.

Ryder Cup Europe – which comprises the Managing Partner the European Tour, the Founding Partner the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland, and the PGAs of Europe – today announced the five-star resort will follow in the footsteps of Whistling Straits in Wisconsin (2020), Marco Simone in Italy (2022) and Bethpage Black in New York (2024) as the venue for golf’s greatest team contest.

“I am delighted that the prestigious Ryder Cup will return to Ireland,” said JP. “Noreen and I are very happy that Adare Manor was chosen as the venue for this world-renowned tournament in 2026 and we look forward to welcoming our worldwide visitors.

“It is a wonderful tribute to the many great Irish golf ambassadors and success stories Ireland has had in golf over the years and a nice follow on from Shane’s momentous Open win on Sunday in Portrush. The nation was behind Shane, it was a great achievement and very well deserved," he added.

The official announcement was made this Thursday by Ryder Cup Europe, which unveiled its partnership with the Irish Government and described the positive economic outcomes The Ryder Cup will yield by amplifying Ireland’s distinct golf tourism offering.

“Adare Manor is a world-class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities,” commented Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director. “We could not be happier to be able to take golf’s greatest team contest back to Ireland and are delighted that Adare Manor will be the venue to showcase the next chapter in Ireland’s Ryder Cup story in seven years’ time.”

Colm Hannon, Adare Manor CEO, said: “We could not be more honoured to be successful in bringing The Ryder Cup back to Ireland and to Adare Manor. Today’s announcement is extremely humbling for all of us and my heartfelt thanks and gratitude go out to all of those who have played their part in the Adare Manor story so far.”

He revealed there have already been queries to book rooms in September 2026.