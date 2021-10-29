VOTE: Limerick's Next Superstar Competition - The Final

Sarah Dickinson - Winner Heat 1
Nadine Moroney - Winner Heat 2
Nessa Markham - Winner Heat 3
Chloe Fraher - Winner Heat 4
Maria Rose Prince - Winner Heat 5
Clodagh Ryan - Winner Heat 6
Thousands of votes have been cast in the Limerick's Next Superstar heats and you have chosen your six finalists. Now the time has come to select your favourite.
THE FINAL
Voting is now open with these five acts in the finale of Limerick's Next Superstar. This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges.
The judges, who will have their work cut out for them, include Limerick fashion queen and model agent, Celia Holman Lee; All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Aaron Gillane and social media influencer Keely McGrath.
The winner of Limericks Next Superstar will pick up an amazing prize pack to the value of €2,500 including:
