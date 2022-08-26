Time for another Limerick Live poll!
Thomond Park
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Aviva Stadium
MUNSTER Rugby will take on a touring side for the first time in six years when a South Africa Select XV faces the province on Thursday, November 10.
The game will form part of the World Cup-winning Springboks’ Autumn Nations Series which will see them line out against Ireland, France, Italy and England while the SA Select XV will play Munster Rugby and Bristol Bears in vital midweek games.
While the date of the fixture against Munster has been announced, the venue has yet to be confirmed with reports suggesting it may be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.
Where do you think the glamour tie should be played?
