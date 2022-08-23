Time for another Limerick Live poll!
Yes
No
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin insists the Government will do “everything it can” to ensure energy security for the people of Ireland.
His comments come as concerns grow that there may be electricity shortages this winter.
Are you concerned about possible blackouts during November, December and January?
Cllr Sarah Kiely at the land which has been set aside for a multi-storey apartment complex in the city
Maura O'Neill presenting the monthly Tidy Towns award to Locke Burger on Georges Quay to Aaron O'Dwyer, manager, Madan Timilsina, head chef and Alex Costello | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.