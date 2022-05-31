Time for another Limerick Live Poll!

Yes
No
Given the scenes at Dublin Airport at the weekend, do you agree with calls to use Shannon Airport more to help alleviate the issues in the Capital?
Crescent College Comprehensive will play host to a meeting on a proposed community centre for the area | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.