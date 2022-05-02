Time for another Limerick Leader poll!
Shape of you
Perfect
Bad Habits
Thinking out Loud
Galway Girl
Other
Ahead of his two concerts at Thomond Park later this week, we are asking what your favourite Ed Sheeran song is?
If your favourite Ed Sheeran song isn't on our shortlist, let us know what your favourite song is by email or WhatsApp.
Staff of the Limerick Strand Hotel were in celebratory mood after scooping three awards PICTURE: Ivan O'Riordan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.