Vote for your favourite photo in our Limerick Snapshots competition
Kellie Ann O’Brien also sent this picture of her family members Tony and Dan Gallagher of Bishops Street on holidays in Fanore
Kellie Ann O’Brien sent in this family photo of the Gallagher boys working on Rita Stundons house at the walls of Limerick’s Clare Street
Maggie Daly sent in this picture of her grand-uncle Garrett Howard (who played for Croom, Limerick, Dublin and Tipperary and has five All-Ireland medals) with Gary Kirby at a Munster final. Her uncle Garrett was originally from Patrickswell but his work as a garda brought him around the country
We have set up a poll for you to vote for your favourite snapshots. The top two will get through to our final.
