Vote for your favourite photo in our Limerick Snapshots competition

Vote for your favourite photo in our Limerick Snapshots competition

Clare Dollard also sent this picture of herself en  route to Santiago de Compostela

This is 95 year-old Paddy O'Neill from Bruff as a four-year-old with his grandfather John Enright (1844-1945) an old Fenian of the Old Mill, Newcastle West. The picture was  sent in by his grandson Jack O'Neill from Ballinrea, Bruff

 
 
 
 
Attachments area
 
 
 

Kellie Ann O’Brien also sent this picture of her family members Tony and  Dan Gallagher of Bishops Street on holidays in  Fanore

Kellie Ann O’Brien sent in this family photo of the Gallagher boys working on Rita Stundons house at the walls of Limerick’s Clare Street 

Clare Dollard sent in the picture of The Cascades Ladies Football team in the  USA in 1988

Maggie Daly sent in this  picture  of her grand-uncle Garrett Howard (who played for Croom, Limerick, Dublin and Tipperary and has five All-Ireland medals) with Gary Kirby  at a Munster final. Her uncle Garrett was originally from Patrickswell but his work as a garda brought him around the country

Maggie Daly sent in this  picture  of her grand-uncle Garrett Howard (who played for Croom, Limerick, Dublin and Tipperary and has five All-Ireland medals) with Gary Kirby  at a Munster final. Her uncle Garrett was originally from Patrickswell but his work as a garda brought him around the country

We have set up a poll for you to vote for your favourite snapshots. The top two will get through to our final. Thank you to our sponsors, Matthew Stephens, The Parkway Shopping Centre, The Glen Tavern, Newman Cameras, Hungry Lyons, Chapter 13 Credit Union