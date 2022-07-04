WATCH: Ryanair boss Michael O' Leary jets into JP McManus Pro-Am

RYANAIR boss Michael O'Leary jetted into Adare Manor today and teed off with world number one golfer Scottie Sheffler at the JP McManus Pro-Am.
The chief executive of the low-cost airline is never normally short of a few comments when approached by the media.
But his priority was the putting today as he only made a brief comment to passing reporters while playing a round alongside his brother Eddie O'Leary and top barrister Martin Hayden as well as the 2022 Masters winner.
"It's fantastic. Adare is in magnificent condition, it's; a wonderful tournament, an amazing collection of professionals and the McManus family have done a wonderful job," he said.
Then it was a case of no ifs and no putts as he flew off to complete his round!
