In Pictures: Ceoil, craic and competition in Athea for Fleadh Ceoil Luimnigh

FLEADH CEOIL Luimnigh, which is taking place in Athea this weekend, will see competitors from all over County Limerick converge on the village to compete for county medals and the opportunity to represent Limerick at the Munster Fleadh which will be held in Newcastle West from July 13 to 17.
It's the 50th running of the County Fleadh since Ardagh hosted the first in 1971.
Though the competitions, which conclude on Sunday afternoon, are the main reason for the Fleadh, it also gives musicians, singers and dancers an opportunity to meet at sessions which will be held throughout the village.
Judge Tom O’Donnell may be needed to separate Limerick barrister Emmett O’Brien and Clare solicitor Paddy Moroney |PICTURE: Adrian Butler
