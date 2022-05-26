Singer Brendan set to Shine in Limerick village for a good cause

BRENDAN is set to Shine in Cappamore this Friday night, May 27 for a very good cause.

The folk and country singer and guests will perform in the village’s community centre to raise money for St Michael’s Day Care Centre. It is a home from home for the people of east Limerick. Services have now returned to normal post-pandemic.

Patrons are brought everyday by bus driven by the cheerful Jimmy. They are also brought by family members or those living locally arrive by Shanks Mare!

They are greeted everyday by the manager Liz and the nurse Catherine. Freshly baked scones and a cup of tea await. The patrons are looked after very well by the staff members, Josephine, Patricia, Caroline and secretary Maria.

There is also a band of loyal volunteers who help out immensely in the day to day running of the centre. Liz also welcomes TY students on Work Experience.

Activities provided include games, chair aerobics, bingo and art classes. Patrons can also avail of the services of the hairdresser and the chiropodist if they wish.

All funds raised from Friday will go back into the daycare centre. The show begins at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets (€20) are available at the Day Care Centre or at the door.