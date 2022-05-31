Search

31 May 2022

Exhibition of lockdown photographs opens in Limerick village

Lockdown photography exhibition in Limerick

One of Aoife Kiely's photographs which will feature in an upcoming exhibtiion

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

31 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LOCKDOWN inspired photography exhibition by Aoife Kiely takes place in Pallasgreen Community Centre this Wednesday, June 1 at 7.30pm.

Aoife said it will feature families and photographs of the beautiful scenery in Pallasgreen.

“All proceeds will go to Milford Hospice to help fund their amazing work. It is just a small thank you for all the kindness and courage they show on an everyday basis and especially the last few years with Covid. From all of us, thank you.

"I also want this event to celebrate the memory of a good friend we lost and to all those who lost friends and family,” said Aoife, who is a wedding photographer based in Limerick but from Tipperary.

Obviously, with no weddings for months on end Aoife (pictured below) had more time time on her hands. 

She says she is not sure when her love for photography really began but "one defining moment for me was coming across all of grandad's old photographs from the 40s onwards.

"I was told he always had a camera and loved photographing his family and close friends. Those photographs are just so beautiful to me. You feel so connected to the people in the photographs and their stories. For me, the Irishness and the style of the times was really something to be in awe of. I was much the same, never really left the house without a camera.

In Pictures: University of Limerick students open new exhibition showcasing their work

"I studied IT for a time and afterward did a night course in photography in LCFE with my tutor David Lane, who I can not recommend enough. The rest then was history as my love for photography grow and grow, I have been a wedding photographer now for the past seven years, and I never get tired of it," said Aoife.

 All are welcome to the exhibition in Pallasgreen Community Centre on Wednesday, June 1 at 7.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media