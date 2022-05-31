Exhibition of lockdown photographs opens in Limerick village

A LOCKDOWN inspired photography exhibition by Aoife Kiely takes place in Pallasgreen Community Centre this Wednesday, June 1 at 7.30pm.

Aoife said it will feature families and photographs of the beautiful scenery in Pallasgreen.

“All proceeds will go to Milford Hospice to help fund their amazing work. It is just a small thank you for all the kindness and courage they show on an everyday basis and especially the last few years with Covid. From all of us, thank you.

"I also want this event to celebrate the memory of a good friend we lost and to all those who lost friends and family,” said Aoife, who is a wedding photographer based in Limerick but from Tipperary.

Obviously, with no weddings for months on end Aoife (pictured below) had more time time on her hands.

She says she is not sure when her love for photography really began but "one defining moment for me was coming across all of grandad's old photographs from the 40s onwards.

"I was told he always had a camera and loved photographing his family and close friends. Those photographs are just so beautiful to me. You feel so connected to the people in the photographs and their stories. For me, the Irishness and the style of the times was really something to be in awe of. I was much the same, never really left the house without a camera.

"I studied IT for a time and afterward did a night course in photography in LCFE with my tutor David Lane, who I can not recommend enough. The rest then was history as my love for photography grow and grow, I have been a wedding photographer now for the past seven years, and I never get tired of it," said Aoife.

All are welcome to the exhibition in Pallasgreen Community Centre on Wednesday, June 1 at 7.30pm.