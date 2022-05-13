Pedal power! Limerick Bike Week gets underway this weekend

A family-friendly cycle will take place on the Limerick Greenway at Rathkeale as part of Limerick Bike Week
LIMERICK Bike Week will start this weekend with a series of family cycles in the heart of the county and city.
This year, Limerick City and County Council and Limerick Sports Partnership have organise a week of fun cycling events in workplaces, schools and communities.
Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler welcomed the events to the county.
“I hope that it inspires more children in Limerick to ride to school in the future, and more adults to consider taking to two wheels for those shorter journeys,” he said.
Events this Saturday include a Dawn Cycle with Limerick Ladies Cycling Club, a family-cycle on the Limerick Greenway at Rathkeale and a family fun day at Oola GAA Grounds. There will also be a cycling tour at Lough Gur.
Lough Gur cycling tour— Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) May 13, 2022
Explore the history of Lough Gur on a 2-hour free cycling tour as part of #BikeWeek
When: 10-12 Saturday May 14
Where: Lough Gur
Register here: https://t.co/ByzqlCynpA#BikeWeek #LimerickBikeWeek pic.twitter.com/BhByXyYSgr
On Thursday, May 19, a screening of Motherload, a documentary, will take place with free bike repairs taking pace countywide between May 14-22.
Hundreds of cyclists, young and old, will take to the streets of the city for the final event, a family cycle at Arthur’s Quay, which will take place on Sunday, May 22.
Visit bikeweek.ie for more information.
Shane Dowling and James Ryan look forward to the Ryan's Centra in City East reopening / Picture: Adrian Butler
A family-friendly cycle will take place on the Limerick Greenway at Rathkeale as part of Limerick Bike Week
Would you like to live in Winterwood, Adare Manor, if you had €3.5m lying idle? The eight bedroom home has attracted enquires from around the globe
The proposed traffic management plan for Abbeyfeale was first mooted in 2018 | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.