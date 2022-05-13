Pedal power! Limerick Bike Week gets underway this weekend

LIMERICK Bike Week will start this weekend with a series of family cycles in the heart of the county and city.

This year, Limerick City and County Council and Limerick Sports Partnership have organise a week of fun cycling events in workplaces, schools and communities.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler welcomed the events to the county.

“I hope that it inspires more children in Limerick to ride to school in the future, and more adults to consider taking to two wheels for those shorter journeys,” he said.

Events this Saturday include a Dawn Cycle with Limerick Ladies Cycling Club, a family-cycle on the Limerick Greenway at Rathkeale and a family fun day at Oola GAA Grounds. There will also be a cycling tour at Lough Gur.

Lough Gur cycling tour



Explore the history of Lough Gur on a 2-hour free cycling tour as part of #BikeWeek



When: 10-12 Saturday May 14



Where: Lough Gur



Register here: https://t.co/ByzqlCynpA#BikeWeek #LimerickBikeWeek pic.twitter.com/BhByXyYSgr — Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) May 13, 2022

On Thursday, May 19, a screening of Motherload, a documentary, will take place with free bike repairs taking pace countywide between May 14-22.

Hundreds of cyclists, young and old, will take to the streets of the city for the final event, a family cycle at Arthur’s Quay, which will take place on Sunday, May 22.

Visit bikeweek.ie for more information.