Riverdance star to bring his new show to Limerick

RIVERDANCE star Breandán de Gallaí is bringing his new show to the Lime Tree this month.

Walls Talk, is inspired by the phrase 'if these walls could talk' and the show features de Gallaí’s mesmerising solo dance routines set against songs from the golden era of jazz and blues, performed live on stage by jazz singer Gina Boreham.

Breandán's role as a principal dancer with Riverdance, which spanned more than seven years, saw him tour the globe with numerous prestigious performances including dancing for King Hussein of Jordan, the Emperor of Japan and Princess Diana.

Speaking ahead of the tour, de Gallaí is encouraging audiences to come and be inspired: "We’re hugely excited to be presenting this work in Limerick, particularly at a time when Ireland is emerging from Covid-19 restrictions and the power of live performance has been largely absent from our lives for over two years.

"The show explores the notion of memory recorded in the material world around us. The narrative is told through the movement of the body and audiences will be wowed by Gina’s Live renditions of the Jazz and Blues classics.

"We hope to inspire audiences and challenge preconceptions of what dance can be".

"Walls Talk" is produced by Ériu Dance Company. Established in 2010, Ériu is one of Ireland’s leading dance organisations dedicated to promoting Irish dance as a living and ever-evolving tradition.

Walls Talk is coming to the Lime Tree on Saturday, March 19, at 8pm. Tickets are €25/ €20