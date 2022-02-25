Engineering open day in Limerick hopes to help students build the perfect career path

LEAVING CERTIFICATE students in Limerick will be treated to a special seminar at this year’s TUS Engineering Open Day.

The Moylish Campus open day of the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) introduces leaving cert students to a variety of engineering courses, lecturers and students, and leading engineering employers from across the Mid-West.

The Engineering Special Topic prescribed by the Department of Education for this year’s Leaving Cert exams will take centre stage at the 2022 TUS Engineering Open Day on Saturday March 12, 2022.

As the open day returns to an in-person event, so too does the “renowned” seminar on the Leaving Cert Engineering Special Topic.

Students can attend the 30-minute seminar on “Principles of Operation and Applications of Artificial Intelligence in smart Manufacturing Techniques” during the Engineering Open Day.

TUS Engineering Open Day Co-ordinator Peadar Heneghan said that the TUS Engineering Open Day is “unique” as it allows leaving certificate students with an interest in engineering, and their parents, to see first-hand the variety of careers available.

Attendees will be able to meet students, lecturers and employers across all disciplines.

“The visiting student can go on a journey from choosing a course to choosing a career in just a few short steps, as they learn from those who have travelled the road before them," Mr Heneghan said.

Students are encouraged to question lecturers and students about specific courses, and to meet potential employers and those who have taken the course, to discuss career options.

“The opportunities for a career in engineering are varied, with something to suit almost everyone interested,” he added.

