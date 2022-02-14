Search

14 Feb 2022

In pictures: Loved-up couples flock to Mid West Bridal Exhibition

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald

14 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

LOVED-UP couples from Limerick and beyond enjoyed a pre-Valentine’s date in the UL Sports Arena on Sunday when it hosted the first bridal exhibition in Ireland this year.

For the first time in the event’s 20-year history, the Mid West Bridal Exhibition took place over one day as opposed to two, offering a one-stop shop for couples preparing for their big day.

Continue reading below or click 'Next' for more photos

 “It’s great to be back,” enthused Celia Holman Lee of the Holman Lee Agency who organised the event. Sadly, the exhibition could not take place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was lovely to see so many couples looking forward to their big day and chatting about having a bigger guestlist. We want to thank all the stand holders from the Limerick area and the wider region who came on board. It’s been a tough two years for everyone so it was heartening to see everyone again,” Celia added.

Along with fashion shows and fashion displays, there was a host of exhibition stands featuring hotels, reception venues, celebrants, beauty, cakes and desserts, wedding cars, bridal designers, entertainment services, florists, hairdressers, honeymoon services, jewellers, photobooths, photographers and videographers, stationery, wedding gift items, wedding décor and planners - everything and anything the bridal couple will need for their special day.

