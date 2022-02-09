Search

09 Feb 2022

Applications open for Limerick's first St Patrick's Day parade in three years

Participants sought for Limerick's first St Patrick's Day parade in three years

The last in-person St Patrick's Day parade took place in 2019 | PICTURE: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

David Hurley

09 Feb 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

VOLUNTARY groups, clubs, organisations, associations and companies of all shapes and sizes are being urged to sign up and become involved in this year’s Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade, which last took place in 2019 - before the pandemic - is set to return next month as part of the four-day Limerick St Patrick's Festival.

Limerick City and County Council says there has been strong interest since it was confirmed the parade and festival will take place this year following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Limerick gets ready to paint the town green - hospitality industry looking forward to St Patrick’s weekend

The Limerick city parade is known for its community participation every year and it has traditionally been one of the largest regional parades in the country, with tens of thousands of people watching and cheering on the participants.

Appealing for participants, Pippa Little, Arts Officer with the local authority said: “The theme of this year’s parade and festival, Belonging and Identity, lends itself to many different and innovative interpretations. Our parade in recent years has become a huge colourful spectacle and we are looking for the same this year. We are calling on groups from across the city and county, and further afield if they wish, to sign up and be part of this year’s parade"

To apply to become part of the parade click here and complete the form.

Grooveyard is producing this year’s Limerick St Patrick’s Festival on behalf of Limerick City and County Council with Aidan Phelan as creative producer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media