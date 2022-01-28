Search

28 Jan 2022

Hollywood superstar flies his own plane to Shannon for 'business trip'

Hollywood superstar flies his own plane into town for 'business trip'

John Travolta flew his Falcon 900 into Shannon Airport, on a business trip.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

28 Jan 2022 11:38 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AMERICAN movie star John Travolta touched down in Shannon Airport earlier this week, having flown his own plane from Florida for business purposes.

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star took to Instagram to let his 3.7 million followers know that he was making his way across the Atlantic.

“So our flight time tonight from Florida to Shannon, is 7 hours and four minutes,” he announced, from the cockpit of his Falcon 900, a French built corporate aircraft, 20 metres in length.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

In a further update, the Saturday Night Fever star, informed followers that it was time for him to descend to Shannon, Ireland, following a “good flight.”

The 67-year-old also revealed a quick shot of him arriving at Dromoland Castle, where it is presumed, he is staying while on his business trip to Ireland.

In the video, the actor confirmed he had arrived safely in Ireland and thanked his followers for all their support for his daughter Ella’s song Dizzy, saying it was “a big success.”

BREAKING: Lilly announces €400million investment in new manufacturing facility in Limerick

“We are very proud, and it’s all because of you,” he said as he looked into the camera.

Closing out his Instagram video, the Hollywood actor tried on his best Irish accent, saying: “As the Irish say, life is what you make it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media