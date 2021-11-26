Ten great deals in Limerick this Black Friday

SAVVY shoppers will be aware of the Black Friday online discounts today but there are some great offers available right here in Limerick.

You can find massive savings at shops around the city and county, as well as online, just in time for Christmas.

We found ten of the best Black Friday offers available in Limerick for you to check out.

Jack Fitzgerald Electrical

The electrical shop on Howley's Quay have had Black Friday deals on all this month with some great bargains on offer.

They currently have offers on a variety of products including washing machines, dishwashers, TVs, electric scooters and gadgets.

While you are there you can also check out their lovely Christmas display in the window!

O'Mahonys

Ireland's largest independent bookseller are offering 20% off board games, jigsaws, gifts, puppets and Christmas cards as part of their Black Friday deals.

The book shop are also offering 30% off bestselling and new titles on their website.

These offers are only available on Friday November 26.

McCabes Pharmacy

You can get up to 60% off selected products at McCabes pharmacy including electrical, beauty, skincare and fragrances.

You can head in to their store in the Crescent Shopping Centre or grab a good deal on their website.

The Clayton

With rooms overlooking the Shannon, the Clayton would be a great spot to put the feet up and relax after a day of Christmas shopping.

If you book between November 18 and December 3 for stays between December 1 and April 30 2022 then you can avail of 30% off B&B rates.

Mimi and Martha

The Limerick mother and daughter duo have woven together their own unique tastes to create a lifestyle and interiors brand that has something for everyone.

To celebrate the Irish artists they work with they are offering 10% off across their site from November 26 to 29.

Currys

If you are in the market for some new gadgets or appliances for your home then check out Currys for their Black Friday discounts.

Everything from hoovers and TVs to gaming consoles and electric scooters have had their prices slashed.

Just one of the great offers they have at the moment is the Fitbit Sense which was €349 and has been reduced to €239.

The Savoy

In the heart of the city, The Savoy are also offering a great discount for anyone looking to book a city break.

The five stat hotel's Black Friday sale is live now and you can get 25% off room rates with the code 25%OFF

Smyths Toys

Anyone looking to pick up some toys and games in time for Christmas should check out Smyths Toys, both in store and online.

They have some great deals on some of the most popular present requests including LEGO, FIFA 22 and Nintendo Switches.

Selected offers end on November 29.

Casey's Furniture

In Raheen, Casey's Furniture are offering up to 60% on selected lines with their offers live online and in store now.

You can get up to 10% off rugs, mattresses and accessories just in time for Christmas.

The Strand

If you book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday you can avail of 25% off room rates at The Strand Hotel.

You must stay between now and the end of 2022 so you can plan a summer break or winter escape to look forward to right now.