Search

08/10/2021

All Creatures Great and Small exhibition opens at County Limerick gallery

All Creatures Great and Small exhibition opens at County Limerick gallery

Mayor Daniel Butler and Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan view the exhibition at the Red Door Red Door Gallery in Newcastle West | PICTURES: Marie Keating

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

OVER thirty publicly owned artworks will go on display in the Red Door Gallery in Newcastle West this Friday and the exhibition, All Creatures Great and Small, will run until the end of the  month. 

It is the second time the Newcastle West gallery has  hosted a touring  exhibition of  publicly-owned artworks and its arrival in his home town has been warmly welcomed by Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan. 

For over 20 years, Minister O’Donovan explained, the OPW has worked in partnership with the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland to organise a yearly touring art exhibition, showcasing work from the two public-owned collections.

Describing the venture as a “great cross-border initiative”, the minister said it had  “opened up opportunities for both Departments to collaborate with arts organisations, cultural venues, schools, colleges, and local government arts offices across the island”.

“ I am delighted that works from these two State collections are brought to new and wider audiences in different locations around Ireland year after year so that the public can enjoy and access them in their locality,” he said when he viewed the exhibition which was launched last evening.

“I invite you to let yourself be charmed by ‘all creatures great and small’ in the artworks on show here at the Red Door Gallery. With Desmond Castle right beside the gallery attracting record numbers of 16,000 visitors this year to date, I am sure that this added cultural attraction here in the heart of Newcastle West will be enjoyed by many visitors, young and old.” 

Joining the Minister at the gallery, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler described the exhibition as  “a fantastic example of all island co-operation”.

He said: “I very much welcome the decision to bring the exhibition to Newcastle West to allow the people of Limerick the opportunity to wander around and explore the beautiful and intricate pieces on show. Perhaps it will spark a conversation or a debate about our association and links with animals."

“It is great to be able to open our doors again,” said Claire Geary of the Red Door Gallery said. “We are really looking forward to welcoming people back and we are delighted and honoured that the touring exhibition has returned to Newcastle West.”  

All Creatures Great and Small is focused on artworks from both collections that depict birds, animals, fish and insects and their interaction with humanity and a free catalogue is available at the gallery. 

Opening to the public this Friday and Saturday, the exhibition will run from 11am to 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday each week until October 31.

The Red Door Gallery is located in the Square, Newcastle West and admission is free. 

The 31 artists included in the exhibition are: Corrina Askin, Bono et al., Thomas Carr OBE, Gabhann Dunne, Ivan Frew, Rebecca Homfray, Pen Jones, Rachel Joynt, Atsushi Kaga, John Kindness, Gavin Lavelle, Aoife Layton, Sarah Longley, Maura Lynch, James MacIntyre, Cecil Maguire, Kelvin Mann, Bruce C. Marshall, Colin Martin, Joanna Martin, Eamonn McCrory, Linda McWha, Frieda Meaney, Yvette Monahan, Jeffrey Morgan, Janet Mullarney, Tighe O’Donoghue/Ross, Barbara Rae, Sven Sandberg, Felicity Shun, Dara Vallely. 

Closure of Limerick bank branches slammed as 'shameful'

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media