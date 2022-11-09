Postmodern Jukebox to bring “100 years of timeless music” to Limerick

NEW York City’s pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to bring their innovative twist to the Treaty City.

Presented by Dolans, Postmodern Jukebox will perform their innovative twist on classic sounds, as part of Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox's 'Life In The Past Lane' Concert Tour.

To celebrate the greatest 20th-century musical genres fused with modern hits, the band will perform in the University Concert Hall on April 9, 2023

Created by pianist Scott Bradlee in a New York City basement, the musical band aims to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.

Tickets for the Limerick performance, will be available from dolans.ie and ticketmaster.ie from 10am this Friday, November 11.

After nearly a decade, Postmodern Jukebox has become a pop culture “mainstay in its own right”, after having performed over a thousand shows all over the globe.

Arranger and pianist, Scott Bradlee, commented: “Times change and trends come and go, but - like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E - the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.”

Featuring live performances by today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers, the event will also see special guests join the line-up.