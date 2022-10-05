Search

05 Oct 2022

Dance Limerick presents the premiere of Rising Voices

Rising Voices premieres at Dance Limerick, John’s Square, Limerick on Thursday, October 6

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

05 Oct 2022 12:50 PM

DANCE Limerick has announced it will present the premiere of Rising Voices by Alexandre Iseli later this week.

Rising Voices is an emotionally engaging artwork that expresses the unique beauty of each individual, and their attempt to elaborate collective meaning through a ritual journey that progressively consolidates the bonds of the group.

The new contemporary dance piece is driven by the urge to ‘give people a voice’, featuring four emerging young dancers under the artistic direction of Tipperary Dance Artistic Director, Alexandre Iseli.

A collection of restless ritual attempts, Rising Voices combines creation with professionalisation in an interdisciplinary collaborative process.

The premiere will take place at St. John’s Church, Limerick at 7.30pm this Thursday.

Alexandre Iseli is a choreographer and is the Artistic Director of Tipperary Dance, which he co-founded with Jazmin Chiodi. Alexandre initially trained as a scientist (MSc Biology) before becoming a full-time professional dancer in 1993, working in Switzerland, France, Belgium and Korea before settling in Ireland.

He has toured over 35 countries worldwide with choreographers & companies such as Philippe Saire and Liz Roche.

Alexandre has created over 20 choreographic dance works and dance films, many co-created with Jazmin. Their work has toured in more than a dozen countries.

Suitable for all ages, this Thursday's performance is not to be missed! Tickets from €12, available at dancelimerick.ie.

Tipperary Dance acts as an international creative space that engages with artists and citizens while building and providing infrastructure for the art form of dance.

Rising Voices is embedded in a synergy of local and national partnerships including Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, South Tipperary Arts Centre, Dance Ireland and Tigh Roy Ionad Cultúrtha.

Supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Tipperary Excel Arts Centre and Tipperary County Council.

Local News

