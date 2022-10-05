Search

05 Oct 2022

Limerick theatre to stage World Premiere of new production celebrating all things Munster Rugby

Limerick theatre to open show celebrating all things Munster Rugby

Claudia Carroll, Sarah Lynch, Cora Fenton, Helena Close, Marie Boylan and Louise Donlon at the launch of Red Army

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

05 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE LIME Tree Theatre have put their producing hats on for the first time as they are set to open a new play which will celebrate all things Munster Rugby.

The show titled Red Army will premiere in the theatre later this month.

The play is a celebration of women as pundits and fans and a homage to the late Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley.

“It’s about community, family and the team. It is the story of dockers and doctors, and their insatiable passion for the game,” a statement from the Lime Tree read.

Limerick Actor Ruth Negga is a Catalyst for international film festival coming to Shannonside

The show revolves around four “diehard” Munster women who are in Paris for their beloved team’s first game of the season.

Years of seeing the Munster team in decline have begun to show cracks in their friendship.

When team manager, Anthony Foley, dies hours before kick- off, it acts as a catalyst for honesty in their friendships as they are shadowed from Paris back home to a grieving Limerick.

Their own personal stories unfold across a pivotal week, charting their friendships, their loves, and their daily lives in the shadow of Axel’s death.

Bualadh Bos for the return of Limerick children's festival

This all culminates in one of the most important matches at Thomond Park as Munster take on Glasgow Warriors, just a day after the Limerick hero’s funeral.

These women must now ‘Stand Up and Fight’ with their team and a highly charged Red Army, as their lives change forever.

The play will open on Saturday, October 22 and will be performed over the course of a week with no performance on Sunday, October 23.

Local News

