Outdoor opera screening comes to grounds of Limerick college

Outdoor opera screening comes to Limerick college

The outdoor screening of The Lighthouse will take place on the grounds of Mary Immaculate College

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

OPERA fans in Limerick are being offered the opportunity to attend an outdoor cinema screening of The Lighthouse. 

Irish National Opera is touring locations across the country that can accommodate an outdoor screening set up.

Thankfully, Lime Tree Theatre can do just that and the screening will take place on the grounds of Mary Immaculate College.

On Monday, July 12 at 10.45pm audiences will enjoy this outdoor cinema experience on the green in front of Summerville House. The capacity for the event will be is 50.

“We would love all opera and cinema lovers to know about this event. The pandemic has really pushed the creative world and reimagined how audiences can engage with the arts so this is very exciting for us,” said Gillian Fenton of the Lime Tree Theatre.

The new film, based on a true story, is about a Scottish lighthouse that goes dark. Soon after a visiting supply ship finds the building in order but the keepers have vanished without trace.

Seating and headsets will be supplied with weather permitting.

Pre-booking necessary at limetreetheatre.ie.

WATCH: Murder mystery about to unfold in Limerick's People’s Park

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie