Outdoor opera screening comes to grounds of Limerick college

OPERA fans in Limerick are being offered the opportunity to attend an outdoor cinema screening of The Lighthouse.

Irish National Opera is touring locations across the country that can accommodate an outdoor screening set up.

Thankfully, Lime Tree Theatre can do just that and the screening will take place on the grounds of Mary Immaculate College.

On Monday, July 12 at 10.45pm audiences will enjoy this outdoor cinema experience on the green in front of Summerville House. The capacity for the event will be is 50.

“We would love all opera and cinema lovers to know about this event. The pandemic has really pushed the creative world and reimagined how audiences can engage with the arts so this is very exciting for us,” said Gillian Fenton of the Lime Tree Theatre.

The new film, based on a true story, is about a Scottish lighthouse that goes dark. Soon after a visiting supply ship finds the building in order but the keepers have vanished without trace.

Seating and headsets will be supplied with weather permitting.

Pre-booking necessary at limetreetheatre.ie.