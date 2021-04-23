Limerick audiences urged to grab a virtual seat for the The Visiting Hours

Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre is supporting the production of a mesmerising tale which is streaming live from the Gate Theatre.

The Lime Tree, which is a partner in the digital tour, is urging Limerick audiences to grab a seat at home and take in the first online Gate at Home production, The Visiting Hours.

The Visiting Hours was written by acclaimed playwright Frank McGuinness during the pandemic.

It details the story of an Irish father, played by Stephen Rea, who is visited by his daughter, Judith Roddy, while he is in a nursing home in the pandemic.

It explores themes of family memories and how these can be viewed differently depending on who is telling the story.

This performance, which premiered last night, will be live-streamed again tonight and tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

This world premiere will be streamed directly from the Gate Auditorium which will re-create a unique and distinctive performance experience viewable from home.

“I am thrilled to bring this dynamic creative team together for our first Gate At Home production,” said Selina Cartmell, Gate Director.

“The Gate team have worked so hard to make this production happen, despite the ongoing financial challenges of the pandemic. Now we are especially grateful to bring theatre production back to the Gate in 2021.”

If Limerick audiences are interested in this performance more information is available at limetreetheatre.ie