Limerick Panto Society cancels Christmas shows due to Covid-19

THE Covid-19 pandemic has claimed another high profile event in Limerick.

Limerick Panto Society has announced the cancellation of this year’s panto Peter Pan which was due to take place at the Lime Tree Theatre in December and January.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Limerick Panto Society have to announce the cancellation of our 2020/21 Panto, Peter Pan. This is due to current Covid-19 public safety measures,” it said on social media.

“The decision was very difficult to make as we have been staging Pantos in Limerick for over 35 years and we did not wish to disappoint our many patrons and supporters,” added a spokesperson.

Limerick Panto Society says i'ts determined to return with a production in Christmas 2021.

“The disappointment is especially felt in a year when everyone needs some magic, and uplifting family entertainment more than ever. The impact on all involved is massive but health and safety has to come first”.

