Limerick's Sinead set to continue in Rose of Tralee role as 2020 festival is cancelled

THE 2019 International Rose of Tralee, Sinead Flanagan, has agreed to continue in the role and will attend the 2021 festival, it has been confirmed.

Given the current public health restrictions, the organisers of the Rose of Tralee have announced this year’s event has been cancelled – for the first time in its 61-year history.

“We each have a role to play in restoring our communities and local economies following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2021. In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere,” said Anthony O’Gara, executive chair of the Rose of Tralee.

We’ve received such lovely messages of support for both the Festival and Tralee today. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wN1Sy0tdFR — Rose of Tralee (@RoseofTralee_) April 27, 2020

Subject to public health guidelines and travel restrictions, it’s hoped Sinead Flanagan, who is originally from Adare, will be able to attend some public events over the next 16 months.

Sinead, who is currently working as a doctor in County Cork, was the third Limerick Rose to be crowned the International Rose of Tralee.

Diane Hannigan was the first Limerick Rose to win the title in 1984, followed by Muirne Hurley ten years later.