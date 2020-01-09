Limerick to host The Holiday Show this weekend

BIG crowds are expected to attend the two-day Holiday Show which takes place in the South Court Hotel, Raheen this Saturday and Sunday January, 11 and 12.

Entry to the free event, run in association with Shannon Airport, is at 11am each day and continues until 5pm.

Discover the world at your finger tips as The Holiday Show conveniently assembles exhibitors from across the globe, all under one roof. Take the opportunity to secure show-only holiday deals, receive stellar advice from travel professionals, be in with a chance to win holiday prizes.

The event gives you an opportunity to explore hundreds of countries, research different types of holiday packages and places you may have never thought possible, all while receiving one-to-one guidance from experienced and knowledgeable tourism experts.

WIN WIN WIN!



So many offers, prizes and show-only deals up for grabs this weekend at the Holiday Show in association with @ShannonAirport at the @GNsouthcourt !#TheHolidayShow https://t.co/bacc3Mq3FS — TheHolShow (@theholidayshow) January 9, 2020

Weigh up your options with plenty of airlines to choose from including Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EL AL Israel Airlines, Ryanair and United Airlines who reach countries far and wide across the world.

"We are delighted to be back for a fifth year with new earlier dates and a new easily accessible venue. Shannon Airport is the preferred airport of choice for Irish consumers outside of Dublin due to its ease of access and range of flight options to the USA, the UK and Europe," said Declan Power, head of aviation development at Shannon Airport.

"This year sees the introduction of new summer services with Aer Lingus to both Paris and Barcelona as well as a new service to Vienna with low-cost Austrian airline Lauda, giving our customers even more choice from Shannon,” he added.

The Holiday Show 2020 takes place in The South Court Hotel, Raheen and will be open from 11am to 5pm each day.

Entry and car parking is FREE. Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the two-day event.

See www.holidayshow.ie and check out social media for updates.