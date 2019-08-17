Shannon Group announces exciting line-up for National Heritage Week

SHANNON Heritage has announced a line-up of exciting events to take place at four of its popular visitor sites over National Heritage Week 2019.

Events will take place in Limerick, Clare and Galway from August 17 to August 25.

The festivities will kick off in Clare, at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, where there is a jam-packed line-up of events.

On Sunday, August 18, from 12pm, there will be an afternoon of storytelling with Seanchaí Eddie Lenihan.

Then on Wednesday, August 21, in celebration of Wild Child Day children of all ages are invited to come along and explore the newly redeveloped magical Fairy Trail.

On Sunday, August 18, from 11am - 5pm, Craggaunowen in Clare will be holding its annual Spinning and Textile Day.

An Evening of Irish Song, Music, and Dance with the Shannon Heritage Entertainers will take place at King John’s Castle in Limerick on Thursday, August 22 from 6.30pm - 8pm.

This magical performance will take the audience through the emotional story of Irish emigration and famine and how Irish music has influenced music throughout the world.

In Galway the 16th-century tower house Dunguaire Castle will be hosting a harpist recital on August 22, from 3pm.