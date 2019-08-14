Limerick bacon industry to be celebrated at third Pigtown Culture and Food Series

LIMERICK’S famous bacon industry will be celebrated when the Pigtown Culture and Food Series is trotted out this September.

It is a programme of themed food and cultural event taking place in various venues in Limerick city and county, starting on Culture Night, September 20 with the Pigtown parade. The festival is developed by the Limerick Food Group and supported by Limerick City and County Council, LEO, and LIT.

To launch this year’s festival, Pigtown organisers, Limerick Food Group, collaborated with New Leaf Urban Farmers to bring a pop-up “feed on the farm” event led by chef Keith Pigott of new Adare restaurant Oak and Apple. The venue was Crokers Farm in Ballyneety where New Leaf’s Kevin Wallace grows all his chemical-free vegetables and herbs. Keith, a member of Limerick Food Group and festival committee, said Pigtown is a celebration of our rich food past but also our rich food present.

“The ‘feed on the farm’ launch event was all about celebrating local food culture, and local people, and the amazing produce we have on our doorstep. As a chef, my job is made exciting and easier by great produce. Twice a week Kevin from New Leaf walks through our door in Adare with what can only be described as world class produce and he creates it here in Ballyneety. Where better to celebrate it than right here on the farm,” said Keith.

He continued: “Food brings people together, it creates community and tonight is proof of that. We’re looking forward to more Pigtown events bringing people together and developing the Limerick food community.”

Guests dined directly from the farm in a sustainable gourmet feast which also featured a pig in a pit reared by John Grisewood of Crokers Farm. Ninety per cent of the ingredients on the menu were sourced on Crokers Farm with the remaining 10% sourced locally or from a neighbouring county, as an example of the amazing food bounty we have on offer in Limerick. Other events during Pigtown include food tours, cookery demos, themed restaurant events, lectures and talks, foraging walks, and a food industry networking event. See pigtown.ie for more information.