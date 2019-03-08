Iarla Ó Lionáird and Steve Cooney for Seachtain na Gaeilge show at Limerick's UCH

TWO time Grammy nominee Iarla Ó Lionáird will join with acoustic guitar virtuoso Steve Cooney to headline the University Concert Hall’s Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events.

The duo will play at the UCH on Thursday, March 14 at 8pm with special guests Zoe Conway and John McIntyre, who will themselves bring an exciting blend of eclectic fiddle and guitar music to the stage.

Ó Lionáird is best known for his unmistakable voice and distinctive sean nós style as part of the stunningly successful group The Gloaming and has carved a long and unique career in music both internationally and in Ireland. He has performed and recorded with such luminaries as Peter Gabriel, Nick Cave, Robert Plant and Sinéad O’Connor.

Cooney is best known for his development of an influential style of guitar accompaniment to traditional Irish dance music.

Other events for Seachtain na Gaeilge include a screening of The Camino Voyage and a free concert with singer and guitarist Síomha.

See www.uch.ie for more.