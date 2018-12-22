Limerick Panto Society prepare go down rabbit hole with Alice

EXPECT surprises, twists and turns and lots of laughter as Limerick Panto Society prepare to go down the rabbit hole this Christmas.

The much loved society is back this December with Alice in Wonderland, its 34th annual production since Cinderella in 1986.

The group is busy preparing for Alice at the Lime Tree Theatre, its home for the last number of years.

Tim Cusack will again play the Dame and this year he is The Queen of Hearts and promises to enthral both young and old with his comic antics in what will be, as ever, an outstanding production.

He has also written an exciting new script for the classic tale which he says was “inspired by our dear friend John Finn”, the much loved panto founding member and playwright who passed away last year.

Also returning is special guest star Emma O’Driscoll, playing the title role in the production, while Jason Ronan makes a welcome return to the Panto boards after his baptism of fire last year as Aladdin.

The talented Stuart Mackey is back in the iconic role of the Mad Hatter, with panto veteran Damian Shaw taking on the role of the much addled White Rabbit.

Performing the children’s chorus in Alice will be Spotlight Stage School under the direction of Judy O’Connor and Margaret Hough and Expressive Arts under the direction of Pearl Kiely. Gemstars School of Performing Arts and their directors Emma and Georgina O’Driscoll will join the society for the first time, meanwhile.

The Society boasts a chorus of over 50 local talented singers who will perform with a live orchestra.

Keith McGuane, Natasha Coughlan and Danielle McCarthy also feature, as do Ronan Mitchell, Aoife Gleeson, Eoghan Cantillon Mann and Jessica Bourke, with Tony Cusack leading the production team.

The society said it was delighted to announce that this year’s show will once again be in association with the Crescent Shopping Centre. Shows start on December 28 and run to January 6 and there will be a charity night for St Gabriel’s School and Centre.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie for more.