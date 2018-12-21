Fantastical tale with twist: Snow White panto at UCH promises to bring out Christmas spirit

MAGICAL mirrors, poisonous apples and plenty of laughs are all guaranteed for the enchantingly entertaining reimagining of Snow White at the University Concert Hall.

Making her panto debut, TV personality Katherine Lynch will play the Wicked Queen who wants to seize Snow White’s title as the fairest of them all.

Snow White played by Hayley-Jo Murphy who returns after her stunning performance as Cinderella last year, isn’t your average fair maiden accompanied by her dwarves but instead this Snow White is something you’ve never seen before.

“You won’t find a boyband in any other Snow White book or movie; they are Limerick’s answer to Take That,” actress Hayley-Jo Murphy told the Leader.

“Our story is a great twist on the original tale, while still keeping to the traditional, apple filled plot,” she added.

The panto kicked off this Monday for their school shows that ran every day until this Thursday morning. Richard Lynch, who stars as the Magic Mirror, and another surprise role near the finale, was delighted with the youngsters’ reception.

“It’s been manic; they are so enthusiastic and honest in their reactions; the children’s shows are a great testing ground to get the show in shape for opening night,” Mr Lynch said.

Also making his UCH Panto debut will be Red Rock’s David Crowley, while panto stalwart Richie Hayes, Ms Lynch’s Dancing with the Stars co-star Dayl Cronin and comedian Tom O’Mahony will all dazzle the stage.

Limerick actor and panto perennial Myles Breen gleefully takes on the role of Dame Noni, housekeeper at the Wicked Queen’s palace, and he said that the panto will be enjoyed by everyone no matter what age.

“Music-wise there is something for all ages; we have slapstick for the kids and the odd Brexit joke here and there thrown in for the grown-ups.

“But to be honest I think the grown-ups will turn into kids when they go to the panto,” Mr Breen added.

Tickets are still available online at uch.ie for the following dates: December 21-23, December 26, December 31, January 1, and January 4-6.

There is also a sensory-friendly performance on January 4 at 2pm, tickets for which are still available online at www.uch.ie as well.