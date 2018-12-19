Irish Chamber Orchestra among acts confirmed for new Trip To Tipp Weekender festival

THE Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra are among the first batch of acts announced for the new Trip To Tipp Weekender festival.

The festival, from the Limerick production company that brought the successful Feile Classical to life this year, will take place again at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21, 2019, it has been announced this Wednesday morning.

First to be announced are the Sultans of Ping with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, along with The Frank and Walters and Mundy.

A launch of the event is expected to take place in the new year, but organisers are promising the weekender will have “all of the nostalgia” of Feile Classical, this time with two days of the best of Irish music, a different line-up each day. It will feature performances from lots of the Féile Classical 2018 bands, along with some other 90’s legends, with all to be revealed early next year.

Due to the “constant heartfelt request of fans and the persuasive skill of Tom Dunne”, CWB.ie said it was delighted to announce the event.

Tom Dunne said: “I was humbled to have been part of something so special as what took place in Thurles, it was remarkable.

“When each of the bands got back to home to normality, the feeling just stayed with us, we kept in touch swapping stories and having the craic about who’s set was the best, the energy was still with us, the conclusion was that the buzz of the weekend was far too special to be a once off.

“The Trip to Tipp is back and it needs to stay, I got in touch with CWB.ie and they secured the dates for 2019! Ken Rice and the ICO are on board to create some magic and our first announcement for 2019 is Sultans of Ping – a true cult band of the 90s, along with Mundy, The Frank and Walters and many others – it’s going to be all of the magic of this September and a hell of a lot more,” he added.

his year’s festival will feature a bigger new Glampsite, an even bigger music trail and events around Liberty Square, twice the amount of food stalls than Féile Classical 2018 and more.

Discounted early bird weekend tickets are on sale now, priced at €139.50 incl. booking fee, from Eventbrite.